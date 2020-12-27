Make sure your chimney is safe before firing it up this winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 'Tis the season to turn up the heat and for lots of families, that means starting the fireplace.

If that's you, KIMT News 3 wants to make sure yours is safe to prevent your home from catching fire. Make sure you get your chimney inspected and swept out at least once a year. That's typically before winter season when you'll be using it more often. It's important that the top of your chimney is clear and there aren't any branches blocking it. Same thing by your actual fireplace as well, meaning don't have any furniture within 3 feet.

Zachary Williams with Dano's Chimney Sweep in Rochester, said it's important to keep it clean because too much ash in the fireplace can create more smoke. "Plenty of people out there that do sweep their own chimney and it is totally possible to clean your own system," he explained. "I would just recommend that you follow the best practices for doing that. Making sure you're getting everything removed." Once the fireplace is clean, make sure you're using dry fire wood because et wood can also cause more smoke to build up.

It's recommended you keep the fireplace protected with a door or a screen. Sparks can fly out and easily catch something inside your home on fire. Williams explained the danger signs you need to look out for. "Most of the time, if there's a very serious issue, they usually don't know until they either get smoke coming back into the house or they have a chimney fire," he said.

They say treat your fireplace like a toddler, so that means never leave it unattended.