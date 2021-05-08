Make-A-Wish throws birthday parade for Austin teenager

AUSTIN, Minn- Sounds of excitement lit up Todd Park on Saturday morning as people drove by for 13-year-old Cazen Crews birthday. Crews is a Make-A-Wish kid battling leukemia. He and his family are waiting for the non-profit to grant his wish.

Children all over Minnesota with serious illnesses have had to wait longer than normal for their wishes to be granted because of the pandemic. Since Crews is having to wait, the organization wanted to do something special.

"Make-A-Wish graciously contacted us while we're waiting for that to be granted," said his mother Shaylie Meyer. They like to do little tokens of appreciation along the way and they ask if they can have a little drive-by parade."

Firefighters and police officers were some of the many people who drove by for the teenager's birthday parade, making him feel excited.

"I'm very appreciative of everyone coming out and saying hi," said Crews.

To add more excitement, signs were displayed encouraging participants to sing and clap for him.

"Were so thankful to all the community members that stepped up, donated things, and provided this opportunity for us," explained Meyer.

Crews' wish is to travel to Florida. The family would like to thank Make-A-Wish for throwing him the parade.