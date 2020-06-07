Majority on Minneapolis city council says they'll 'dismantle' the police department

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A majority on the Minneapolis City Council say they will disband the city’s police department.

TV station KSTP reports the announcement was made at a Sunday afternoon rally in Powderhorn Park. City Council President Lisa Bender, City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins, and Council Members Alondra Cano, Philippe Cunningham, Jeremiah Ellison, Steve Fletcher, Cam Gordon, and Jeremy Schroeder said they plan to “dismantle” the Minneapolis Police Department and divert city funds toward what they described as a community-based public safety model.

The city leaders say they have a veto-proof supermajority on the Minneapolis City Council ready to disband the police department.