Major winter storm heading for southern, central Iowa on Monday

At least six inches of snow expected.

Posted: Jan 24, 2021 1:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A major winter storm could blanket a large section of the Plains with up to a foot of snow at the start of this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for an area stretching from north-central Kansas across southeast Nebraska and into southern Iowa. The snow is expected to begin early Monday and continue throughout the day.

Most of the region is expected to receive at least six inches of now, but the heaviest snow is predicted to fall on an area starting around Salina and Concordia, Kansas, and continuing northeast to around Des Moines, Iowa.

