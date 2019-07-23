Major road reconstruction to start Wednesday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The reconstruction of 6th Avenue NW and 4th Street NW is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Rochester Public Works says the project will include replacements of water mains, storm sewers and sanitary sewers, resurfacing of streets, and replacement of defective sidewalk panels.

Construction impact on traffic will include:

- Sidewalks within active construction zones will be intermittently closed.

- 6th Avenue NW will be completely closed from the 6th Street NW intersection to the railroad tracks.

- 6th Avenue NW will be completely closed from Civic Center Drive to 4th Street NW.

- 4th Street NW will be completely closed from 7th Avenue NW to 6th Avenue NW.

Rochester Public Transit will be affected in the following ways:

- Construction will cause Rochester Public Transit Routes 11 and 26 to detour around construction using 3rd and 4th Avenues NW.

- Bus stops normally on 6th Avenue NW are being relocated east to 3rd Avenue for northbound trips and 4th Avenue for southbound trips.

Access to all homes and businesses will be maintained during this $6.7 million project. Phase 1 is expected to last until September 7. Phases 2 and 3 will start upon the completion of Phase 1 and are expected to be completed by mid-November.