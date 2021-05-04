Major road construction project to start Wednesday in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Monroe Avenue Street and Utility Rehabilitation Project is scheduled to start Wednesday.

The four-stage project involves improvements and upgrades to utilities, street patching and repair, street lighting, and a new asphalt surface. Work will be done in stages to avoid closing the entire length of Monroe Avenue between 5th Street SW and 12th Street NW.

Construction will be done from south to north in the following stages:

· Stage 1 is between Hwy 122 and Willow Creek near West State Street.

· Stage 2 is between Willow Creek and 2nd Street NW.

· Stage 3 is between 2nd Street NW and 6th Street NW.

· Stage 4 is between 6th Street NW and 12th Street NW.

City officials say cross streets to Monroe Avenue will be kept open as much as possible but some intersections could be closed for extended periods of time. A detour will be established using 12th Street NW, Pierce Avenue and Hwy 122.

Construction is expected to continue into November.