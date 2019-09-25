Clear

Major remodeling underway at Rochester's North Station

Several city departments to relocate there in 2020.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 11:59 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Expansion and renovation work has begun at the North Station on West River Parkway.

The City of Rochester bought the former Think Bank building in 2016 to accommodate the police department as space grew limited in the downtown Government Center. The City Council approved a remodeling project in 2018 and it is now underway. The goal is to add new space for the police department and move the city’s Development Services department into the North Station. That would include the building safety, community development, and public works agencies for Rochester.

“Co-locating these departments under a single roof allows us to provide residents and developers with the one-stop development services experience they have been seeking,” says Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish. “It also positions us to work more collaboratively and intentionally to achieve our vision of becoming America’s most innovative development services team.”

The expansion phase of the project, which will add a police garage and office space, is set to end in late 2020. The Rochester Police Department will then relocate but maintain operations in the downtown Law Enforcement Center. Rochester’s Development Services departments are expected to move to the North Station in early 2020.

