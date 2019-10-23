Clear
Major projects happening coming to Rochester

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 8:53 PM

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 8:53 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We're learning more about some major projects that could soon be happening in Rochester. Yesterday, The State Bonding Committee was in the Med City getting a first hand look at these project proposals. The airport is asking the state for 11 million dollars to improve an old runway. The City of Rochester is also asking the state for money to help with improvements to local parks.

Nearly 3 million people come to the Med City annually. The city is looking to spruce up some area parks. There's three major projects in the area. One is at Cascade Lake park improvements. The other is Silver Lake and the third Willow Creek Trail.

The city is hoping to receive over 5 million dollars to modify and improve the Silver Lake Dam, with dredging and building a bridge and trail in the park. All projects are million dollars projects to enhance community member experience. Michael Nigbur works for the city parks and recreation department and says it's important to constantly improve community parks.

“These are projects are regionally beneficial meaning there are provisions to the community for entertainment so a trial around silver lake is really important it get people walking around the lake in a safe fashion,” he said.

If approved by state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session all the projects could start next fall.

