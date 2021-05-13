Major pipeline closure causes gas shortage concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After an important pipeline was turned off by a cyber attack gas stations are experiencing disruptions across the southeast.

The Colonial Pipeline is once again pumping fuel, however, drivers were still rushing to top off their tanks on Thursday.

Riverland Community College truck driving program instructor Jonathan Rymer says thankfully the closure shouldn’t have any significant impact on Midwest.

He says across the U.S. there are around 190,000 miles of pipeline, most of which is underground. However, they do come above ground at loading racks where truck drivers pick up fuel.

In the local area, there’s one on Highway 16 by Spring Valley and another near Highway 14 in Eyota.

Rymer says drivers will still be able to get their fuel at those locations without any disruptions so we can all gas up at our local stations.

He explained, “I would guess that we might see a slight increase in the price of gas nationwide

until this interruption is taken care of but I would say things will stabilize pretty quickly.”

According to AAA the national average is above $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.