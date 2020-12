GARNER, Iowa - A portion of Highway 18 in Hancock County was closed as authorities battled a building fire.

The Iowa DOT said a detour was in place and thick smoke was seen coming from a building near the road. The road re-opened just before 2:30 p.m.

Authorities received a call at 12:10 p.m. for a structure fire at North Iowa Grain, and first responders arrived and saw flames shooting from the building.

Nobody was inside.

Fire departments from Garner, Forest City, Britt and Ventura responded.