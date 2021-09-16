Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program facing extreme shortage of O+ and O- blood

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The need for blood is great in Olmsted County, and the Mayo Clinic said Thursday it is looking for donors with O+ and O- blood.
The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program says extreme usage and canceled orders from outside vendors who help them fill out supplies are also being canceled at this time.
The shortage has developed at a time when hospitals are already reaching capacity and the demand for blood products to help patients is soaring.
You can schedule your donations by calling the following:
Hilton Building
507-284-4475
Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
507-255-4359
Call 507-284-4475 to cancel or reschedule a donation appointment.