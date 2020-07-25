Clear
Major in-person events for 2020 GOP Convention cancelled

While official business meetings will be conducted in North Carolina, President Trump has cancelled portions of the convention in Florida out of public health concerns

MASON CITY, Iowa - Due to public health concerns, President Trump announced this week that major in-person events for the 2020 GOP Convention in Jacksonville would be cancelled, saying, "it's just not the right time."

The convention, which was slated to run August 24th-27th, was originally slated to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, but keynote events, including the President's nomination speech, were moved to Jacksonville last month, due to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's concerns regarding health concerns in mass gatherings. Official business meetings, including delegate meetings, will still be held as planned in Charlotte, and many major events will be moved online.

At the Cerro Gordo County GOP victory office, Chairwoman Barb Hovland is informing voters and getting ready for the election, which is only a little more than 3 months away. She's heard from both sides regarding the President's decision.

"There's some people that ran for the first time, they were really excited to be a national delegate, and now they're not able to go. There are some that are disappointed, other people say he did the right thing. Health is the most important thing for Americans right now."

With some expressing reservations about traveling due to the ongoing pandemic, she feels that health needed to be factored in.

"When you take into account everything that's going on, between travel, and some states have different mask mandates, and other states with the quarantines, I think it was the right decision. Sadly, this is the time we are facing, but I think this is the right decision."

The cancellation comes as the U.S. surpasses 4 million known cases of the coronavirus.

