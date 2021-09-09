Major expansion planned for North Iowa RV dealer

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Lichtsinn RV says it will more than double the size of its current facility in Forest City.

The company says the expansion will include a large indoor RV showroom and fixed operations improvements featuring additional service bays, a large indoor parts warehouse and shipping center, and increased parts retail space. Lichtsinn RV says it is also expanding the camping facilities east of the dealership.

"As the RV lifestyle continues to grow in popularity, our team remains dedicated to making the necessary infrastructure investments needed to serve our guests," says Lichtsinn RV General Manager, Heidi Thompson. “Our focus on guest experience and our dedication to providing strong support to owners through their purchase, delivery and ownership experiences directly influenced the decisions being made for this facilities expansion."

Kingland Construction Services of Forest City, builder of Lichtsinn’s current 26,000 square-foot location, will be the general contractor for the expansion.

“The doubling of our footprint here in Forest City, both in terms of real estate surface and facilities build,” says Ron Lichtsinn, “provides the capacity needed for current and long term growth for our guest base, which is the sole reason why we exist.”