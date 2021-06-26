Clear

'Major damage' found before collapse of Florida condo

Rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Rescue workers search in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

At least four dead. Over 150 still unaccounted for.

Posted: Jun 26, 2021 1:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The ground-floor pool deck of the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed near Miami was resting on a concrete slab that had “major structural damage” and needed to be extensively repaired, according to a 2018 engineering report that also uncovered “abundant cracking and spalling” of concrete columns, beams and walls in the parking garage.

The report was among a series of documents released by the city of Surfside as rescuers continued to dig Saturday through rubble in an effort to find any of the 159 people who remain unaccounted for after the collapse. At least four people were killed.

While the engineering report from the firm of Morabito Consultants did not warn of imminent danger from the damage — and it is unclear if any of the damage observed was responsible for the collapse — it did note the need for extensive and costly repairs to fix the systemic issues with Champlain Towers South.

The report said the waterproofing under the pool deck had failed and had been improperly laid flat instead of sloped, preventing water from draining off.

“The failed waterproofing is causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. Failure to replaced the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially,” the report said.

The firm recommended that the damaged slabs be replaced in what would be a major repair.

Some of the damage to the concrete in the parking garage was minor, while other columns had exposed and deteriorating rebar. It also noted that many of the building’s previous attempts to fix the columns and other damage with epoxy were marred by poor workmanship and were failing.

Beneath the pool deck “where the slab had been epoxy-injected, new cracks were radiating from the originally repaired cracks,” the report said.

These were all problems that should have been dealt with quickly, said Gregg Schlesinger, an attorney specializing in construction defects and a former construction project engineer.

“The building speaks to us. It is telling us we have a serious problem,” Schlesinger said in a telephone interview Saturday about the new documents. “They (building managers) kicked the can down the road. The maintenance was improper. These were all red flags that needed to be addressed. They weren’t.”

Frank Morabito, the consulting firm’s president, did not immediately respond Saturday to an email seeking comment.

Abi Aghayere, a Drexel University engineering researcher, said the extent of the damage shown in the engineering report was notable. In addition to possible problems under the pool, he said several areas above the entrance drive showing signs of deterioration were worrisome and should have been repaired immediately.

“Were the supporting members deteriorated to the extent that a critical structural element or their connections failed leading to progressive collapse?” he wrote in an email to the AP after reviewing the report. “Were there other areas in the structure that were badly deteriorated and unnoticed?”

The building was in the midst of its 40-year recertification process, which requires detailed structural and electrical inspections. In an interview Friday, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he wasn’t sure if the inspection had been completed, but he said it may contain vital clues.

“It should have been a very straightforward thing,” Burkett said. “Buildings in America do not just fall down like this. There is a reason. We need to find out what that reason is.”

The 12-story tower’s collapse Thursday morning has also raised questions over whether other similar buildings are in danger.

“This is a wake-up call for folks on the beach,” Schlesinger said. “The scary portion is the other buildings. You think this is unique? No.”

Details of the building's 40-year recertification inspection will be made public once they are completed, Surfside Town Clerk Sandra McCready said in an email.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Friday that she has seen no evidence of a sinkhole — much more common in other parts of Florida — or of something criminal, such as a bomb.

“I can tell you that at this time, they haven’t found any evidence of foul play,” she said.

Beyond that, much focus is on ocean water, which is rising in South Florida and elsewhere because of climate change. Last year, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure that would require developers to complete sea-level rise studies before beginning publicly funded projects.

One theory is that the saltwater ubiquitous in the area, which is subject to flooding during so-called King Tide events, intruded into concrete supports, corroding the steel-reinforcing rebar inside and weakening the concrete.

Meanwhile, the land on which Champlain Towers sat has been gradually sinking, according to a study published last year by an environmental professor at Florida International University.

But the professor, Shimon Wdowinski, cautioned against blaming the collapse on the caving ground.

“In most cases, these buildings just move,” he said in a video interview released by the university. “There’s no catastrophic collapse like in the case in Surfside, which was very unfortunate.”

Surfside officials say roof work was ongoing at the now-collapsed tower but have downplayed the possibility that work was a cause. Barry Cohen, a lawyer who escaped the crippled building with his wife, said the roof work could be part of a “perfect storm” of causes that combined to bring down the structure.

“They were doing a new roof. And I think, all day long, the building was pounding and pounding and pounding. They’ve been doing it for over a month,” Cohen said.

Another issue is whether nearby construction might have caused vibrations that weakened Champlain Towers. Cohen said he raised concerns previously that the work was possibly causing cracked pavers on the pool deck.

The collapse is already drawing lawsuits, including one filed hours after the collapse by attorney Brad Sohn against the condo’s homeowners association seeking damages for negligence and other reasons for all of the tower’s residents.

The association, the lawsuit contends, “could have prevented the collapse of Champlain Towers South through the exercise of ordinary care, safety measures and oversight.”

An attorney for the association, Ken Direktor, did not respond Friday to an email requesting comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604971

Reported Deaths: 7665
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1250801785
Ramsey52538899
Dakota46883471
Anoka42812459
Washington27444292
Stearns22566226
St. Louis18155317
Scott17560138
Wright16391149
Olmsted13411102
Sherburne1203095
Carver1067848
Clay826892
Rice8208110
Blue Earth763044
Crow Wing682397
Kandiyohi668885
Chisago621052
Otter Tail586484
Benton583098
Goodhue483974
Douglas475981
Mower470833
Winona461452
Itasca460363
Isanti440664
McLeod431561
Morrison425162
Beltrami407962
Nobles407950
Steele397917
Polk389272
Becker387056
Lyon364054
Carlton353556
Freeborn347433
Pine335023
Nicollet331345
Mille Lacs311855
Brown308040
Le Sueur297426
Cass286732
Todd286033
Meeker263743
Waseca238223
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196741
Dodge18783
Renville182946
Redwood176640
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163523
Fillmore157610
Faribault155619
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122812
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift106918
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5863
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48093
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371453

Reported Deaths: 6064
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58297642
Linn21262340
Scott20314248
Black Hawk16230312
Woodbury15241230
Johnson1462985
Dubuque13522211
Dallas1129899
Pottawattamie11234174
Story1072148
Warren584191
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554397
Sioux517874
Webster517394
Muscatine4887106
Marshall488076
Des Moines468472
Wapello4340122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper421373
Plymouth403281
Lee383157
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry294937
Bremer289062
Carroll287052
Boone268634
Crawford268341
Benton260855
Washington257251
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232851
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216266
Tama212471
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199335
Page194522
Buchanan194334
Cedar192323
Hardin187544
Fayette187143
Wright186140
Hamilton182051
Harrison180073
Clayton171257
Butler166535
Madison164619
Mills164024
Floyd163642
Cherokee159638
Lyon159541
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152952
Hancock150434
Iowa150024
Winnebago144631
Calhoun139013
Cass139055
Grundy137533
Emmet135841
Jefferson133635
Shelby131737
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129849
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125017
Franklin123523
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101224
Keokuk96832
Monroe96431
Unassigned9570
Ida91535
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6179
Ringgold56424
Van Buren56418
Wayne54423
Audubon53411
Adams3464
Rochester
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rain chances continue through weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (6/26/21)

Image

Mason City Emergency Management on the move

Image

North Iowa swimmers get some help from an Olympian

Image

Toxic algae blooms in Fountain Lake in Albert Lea

Image

Continuing to work on criminal justice

Image

Million Dollar Hole-in-One Shootout

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast (6/25/21)

Image

Katie interview with Skip Hambright about the Million Dollar Hole in One Shoot Out

Image

Katie interviews Brandon Helgeson about Rochesterfest

Image

Rochesterfest sees record high attendance and people look to reconnect

Community Events