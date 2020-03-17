Major closures and announcements regarding parking, the homeless in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Major closures and announcements around the city of Rochester have been released. The following was announced Tuesday morning by Mayor Kim Norton.

Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info

The Mayo Civic Center’s doors are shuttered as of Tuesday morning.

125 Live will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to discuss how to proceed with the homeless.

City administrator Steve Rymer said they’re working to determine what parking needs need to be addressed around St. Marys and other medical facilities.