ROCHESTER, Minn. - Major closures and announcements around the city of Rochester have been released. The following was announced Tuesday morning by Mayor Kim Norton.
Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info
-
The Mayo Civic Center’s doors are shuttered as of Tuesday morning.
-
125 Live will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
-
A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to discuss how to proceed with the homeless.
-
City administrator Steve Rymer said they’re working to determine what parking needs need to be addressed around St. Marys and other medical facilities.
-
Police Chief James Franklin said RPD is asking people to be socially and personally responsible.
Related Content
- Major closures and announcements regarding parking, the homeless in Rochester
- Rochester parks department announces new park
- Addressing homelessness in Rochester
- Rochester community address homelessness
- Rochester seasonal parking requirements
- Des Moines hospital transplant program announces closure
- Rochester road closure to start Thursday
- Downtown sidewalk closures start Monday in Rochester
- Rochester Salvation Army celebrates Majors retiring
- Major Rochester drug dealer pleads guilty