Major closures and announcements regarding parking, the homeless in Rochester

Major closures and announcements around the city of Rochester have been released.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 11:13 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Major closures and announcements around the city of Rochester have been released. The following was announced Tuesday morning by Mayor Kim Norton.

Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info

  • The Mayo Civic Center’s doors are shuttered as of Tuesday morning.

  • 125 Live will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

  • A meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to discuss how to proceed with the homeless.

  • City administrator Steve Rymer said they’re working to determine what parking needs need to be addressed around St. Marys and other medical facilities.

  • Police Chief James Franklin said RPD is asking people to be socially and personally responsible.

