Major changes on Highway 14 in Dodge, Steele counties start Monday

Starting today, motorists on Highway 14 in Dodge and Steele counties will encounter lane closures and traffic changes.

The following was released by the Minnesota DOT:

"On Monday, the left lanes of traffic will be closed in each direction at both ends of the Hwy 14 expansion project.

Beginning Wednesday, weather permitting, motorists at both ends will then be routed into single-lane traffic in each direction. The traffic changes will be on the west and east sides where four lanes of traffic are located just before the transition where traffic is on the existing two-lane portion of the road.

Also Wednesday, motorists will be slowed on Hwy 14 west of Dodge Center, while crews are removing highway markings and patching. Trucks with warning signs and temporary road signs will be present for motorists to slow down through the portion. The work is expected to take one day."