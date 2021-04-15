Major N. Broadway Ave. construction project to start Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A nearly 18-month construction project on North Broadway Avenue is scheduled to begin Monday.

Rochester city officials say aging and deteriorating infrastructure along and adjacent to the road needs to be replaced and upgraded. Work will include the replacement of water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer, along with the full reconstruction of pavement in the area. Safety improvements for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists are also included in the project.

“We are pleased with the level of interest and engagement this project received in the months approaching construction,” says Assistant City Engineer Tyler Niemeyer. “We understand construction is disruptive to businesses and residents. We are hopeful our approach to the project, coupled with participation from those most impacted by it, will minimize impacts as we build toward a transformed corridor that improves safety and accessibility for all users.”

The city engineer’s office says travel impacts from April 19 through May 10 will include:

· Silver Lake Drive NE will be closed at the North Broadway intersection.

· North Broadway traffic will be restricted to one lane northbound and one lane southbound between 11 Street North and the Zumbro River bridge.

· The Silver Lake Trail on the south side of the lake will be closed near 13 Street/North Broadway Avenue. A signed pedestrian detour for trail users, including cyclists, will provide a path for crossing North Broadway.

· Some Rochester Public Transit delays may occur on routes 21, 101, 102, and 150X due to traffic restrictions and potential backups.

Travel impacts beginning on May 10 will include:

· North Broadway will be closed to through traffic between Civic Center Drive and Silver Lake Drive NE.

· The Silver Lake Trail on the south side of the lake will re-open via a temporary pedestrian and bicycle path. This temporary route, for pedestrians and cyclists alike, will use 12 Street NE and North Broadway to connect trail users to the Cascade Creek Trail and the Silver Lake Trail on the north side of the lake.

· Rochester Public Transit routes 101, 102, and 21 will detour along Silver Lake Drive NE. Temporary bus stops will be installed along the detour routes.

All construction work and traffic changes are dependent on weather conditions. This project is expected to last through September 2022.