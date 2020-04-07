Clear
How can your relationship maintain and thrive during the pandemic?

A licensed marriage and family therapist is giving advice to couples and families during this difficult time.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 6:52 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Like it or not, the pandemic has given us more time with loved ones at home.

For some, all the together time is getting to be too much.

David Jamison is a licensed marriage and family therapist.

Right now is a stressful time for many. Jamison said the more our stress levels go up, the less energy we have to be caring.

That's why he advises couples to be conscious of stress levels and talk about it constructively.

"If they're very thoughtful and intentional and nurture each other during this time, they can survive and do very well," Jamison said.

Jamison also advises people to take a break and find time for yourself, and reach out for help if you need it.

