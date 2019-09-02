LEEDS, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are treating the death of a former Minnesota man as suspicious.
Investigators say 31-year-old Nadi Hagi-Mohamed recently moved to the Lewiston-Auburn area from Minnesota, where he was arrested in July in Rochester on cocaine charges.
Nadi Hagi-Mohamed
He was found with 16 grams of cocaine during that traffic stop.
They say his body was identified by fingerprints and by a family member in Minnesota.
Evidence technicians spent Sunday in Leeds gathering evidence along a woods road where the body was discovered the day before. An autopsy was completed Sunday by the state medical examiner's office, but the cause of death was not released.
Related Content
- Man recently arrested on Rochester felony drug charges found dead in Maine; death called 'suspicious'
- Police: Suspicious behavior leads to felony drug charge against Rochester man
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Rochester man
- Search warrant results in felony drug arrest of Rochester man
- Hancock Co. man facing felony drug charges
- Stewartville man facing felony drug charge
- Man facing drug charges after Rochester arrest
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges against Rochester man found with cocaine
- Man facing felony drug charges after arrest in Clear Lake
- Controlled buys lead to felony drug charge against Rochester woman
Scroll for more content...