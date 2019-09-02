Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 person killed in Worth County crash Full Story

Man recently arrested on Rochester felony drug charges found dead in Maine; death called 'suspicious'

Maine State Police are treating the death of a former Minnesota man as suspicious.

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 9:44 AM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 9:50 AM

LEEDS, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are treating the death of a former Minnesota man as suspicious.

Investigators say 31-year-old Nadi Hagi-Mohamed recently moved to the Lewiston-Auburn area from Minnesota, where he was arrested in July in Rochester on cocaine charges.


Nadi Hagi-Mohamed

He was found with 16 grams of cocaine during that traffic stop.

They say his body was identified by fingerprints and by a family member in Minnesota.

Evidence technicians spent Sunday in Leeds gathering evidence along a woods road where the body was discovered the day before. An autopsy was completed Sunday by the state medical examiner's office, but the cause of death was not released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Storms could fire on Monday night/early Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Image

9/2 Forecast

Image

Rochester band raises money for local bike club

Image

Filling the boot for a good cause

Image

RFD gets ready to put two new engines to use

Image

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Image

Part of Civic Center Drive to close this week

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/1

Image

Spin Devo hosts its annual Cannonball Cross in Mason City

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester gears students for back to school

Community Events