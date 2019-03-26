Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Main street in Albert Lea remains underwater

We're learning what the city and state are doing to fix the problem.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-A stretch of a busy southern Minnesota road remains closed because of flooding.
Highway 65 in Albert Lea, also known as Main street, is closed from Garfield Avenue to South Broadway because of water on the road.

It's been closed for nearly a week and it's an area that is very prone to flooding.
Residents in the area say, it's typical for parts of main street to be closed around this time.
So what's being done to fix the problem?
Steven Jahnke is the director of public works and says they've heard the concerns from drivers. They're working with MnDot on an overlay project that would prevent water from flooding the streets.
“We've been working on the last two year about how we can fix this problem and make it better for the future so we aren't there yet but we're hoping in 2021 or 2022 we can resolve this problem,” said Jahnke.
For taxi drivers like Bryan Clancy, it's another year of rising costs.
“It takes a longer time, cost more money in gas. it's very frustrating,” said Clancy,

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Rochester
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Alzheimer's Research Partnership

Image

Rochester aims to keep pedestrians safe

Image

Tracking Our BIG Midweek Warm-Up!

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mr. Ron Pedersen

Image

Mower Co. Board of Supervisors creates count committee for 2020 census

Image

Two businesses team up to help flood victims

Image

Rooftop restaurant starts 'reconceptualization'

Image

Bill to increase weight limits meets opposition

Image

Senate passes its own version of a hands-free cellphone driving bill

Image

Public Utilities Commission discusses oil pipeline

Community Events