Main street in Albert Lea remains underwater

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-A stretch of a busy southern Minnesota road remains closed because of flooding.

Highway 65 in Albert Lea, also known as Main street, is closed from Garfield Avenue to South Broadway because of water on the road.

It's been closed for nearly a week and it's an area that is very prone to flooding.

Residents in the area say, it's typical for parts of main street to be closed around this time.

So what's being done to fix the problem?

Steven Jahnke is the director of public works and says they've heard the concerns from drivers. They're working with MnDot on an overlay project that would prevent water from flooding the streets.

“We've been working on the last two year about how we can fix this problem and make it better for the future so we aren't there yet but we're hoping in 2021 or 2022 we can resolve this problem,” said Jahnke.

For taxi drivers like Bryan Clancy, it's another year of rising costs.

“It takes a longer time, cost more money in gas. it's very frustrating,” said Clancy,