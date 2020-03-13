Clear
BREAKING NEWS MSHSL cancels remainder of tournaments Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Main Street Mason City postpones St. Paddy's Day event

"It is the decision of each location on the crawl to continue hosting their individual activities."

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 9:50 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - Main Street Mason City announced Friday that this weekend's St. Paddy's Day Bar Hop has been postponed. 

The complete announcement is below:

"Main Street Mason City has determined that in light of the rapidly changing situation, it is in the best interest of our organization, bar crawlers and volunteers to postpone the St. Paddy's Day Bar Hop festivities to a later date, yet to be determined. Refunds for pre-purchased passes will be issued today. It is the decision of each location on the crawl to continue hosting their individual activities. We hope you support those businesses, if you so choose.
We look forward to sharing the date and details on the rescheduled event at a later time and hope you all are able to attend. Thank you for helping us spread the word!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Precip chances lowering
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester fire department priorities remain the same

Image

Saint Patrick's Day celebrations impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Coronavirus impacts sports across the board

Image

Fillmore Central falls in Class A semifinal

Image

Coronavirus rattles the sports world

Image

Coronavirus impacting bars?

Image

Weather: Don't Forget...

Image

Coronavirus affecting coffee shops?

Image

Coronavirus hurting sports

Community Events