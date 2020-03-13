Main Street Mason City postpones St. Paddy's Day event

MASON CITY, Iowa - Main Street Mason City announced Friday that this weekend's St. Paddy's Day Bar Hop has been postponed.

The complete announcement is below:

"Main Street Mason City has determined that in light of the rapidly changing situation, it is in the best interest of our organization, bar crawlers and volunteers to postpone the St. Paddy's Day Bar Hop festivities to a later date, yet to be determined. Refunds for pre-purchased passes will be issued today. It is the decision of each location on the crawl to continue hosting their individual activities. We hope you support those businesses, if you so choose.

We look forward to sharing the date and details on the rescheduled event at a later time and hope you all are able to attend. Thank you for helping us spread the word!"