Mail-in voters advised to hand deliver ballots

MASON CITY, Iowa - We're less than a week away from the general election. As we inch closer to Tuesday, you might be wondering if there is still time to mail in your ballot, or return it in person.

In Cerro Gordo County, out of the 8,712 ballots that were mailed out, a little over 1,200 still need to be retured. With the deadline in sight, county auditor Adam Wedmore advises voters to not mail in their ballots. Instead, hand delivering them to the auditor's office or through the outdoor ballot box on the south side of the courthouse can help make sure your vote is counted, and prevent delays. Ballots are due by the time the polls close Tuesday night.

"The sooner it gets here, the quicker it can be reviewed by our staff to make sure that the ballot is sealed properly inside the envelope and the affidavit envelope is signed. If they can get it here versus wasting a day or two in the postal service processing system, that's a day or two quicker that we can review it and be eligible for counting."

For those that still want to mail them, Wedmore says there is a slight exception.

"If a voter returns their ballot in the mail, as long as that ballot was postmarked the day before the election or before, and our office receives it no later than noon the Monday following the election, that can be eligible for counting. But if anybody hand delivers a ballot back to our office after the polls close on election night, that ballot will not be eligible for counting."

Wedmore says around 2,600 ballots have been returned through the outdoor ballot drop box.