Snow-one can stop the mail

Mail carriers pushing hard to deliver mail despite weather and being short staffed

Posted: Nov 30, 2019 12:58 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - After having Thanksgiving Day off, mail carriers are back to work, delivering mail and packages.

One of those carriers in Mason City is Levi Winter. He's only been on the job since March, but now, he's working in his first full winter delivering mail along his route.

"I have a cup in the morning to make sure I'm ready for whatever's coming."

To live up to a phrase long associated with the U.S. Postal Service - 'neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds' - he's got the right footwear on.

"These are rubberized cleats that help with the ice. They go right over my boots that I wear normally."

Lately, the Mason City Post Office has been short a few workers, with carriers picking up some extra routes, and even working past sunset.

"The only time where you have to be more careful is when the sun goes down and everything that's melting is starting to freeze over."

Across town, Deb Mueller has been delivering mail for a little over 30 years. Despite being a few people short, they're beginning their busy season.

"Any day after a holiday. And next week, it'll really pick up. We'll really deliver parcels."

Both Deb and Levi appreciate when residents clear the ice and snow and even lay down salt on their sidewalks, so it doesn't slow them down.

"The ice and the snow really affect us in how safely we can do our job."

Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
