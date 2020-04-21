Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mail and package delivery services seeing increased business

For the USPS, parcel delivery is up 30-40%

Posted: Apr 21, 2020 2:24 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The stores may be quiet, and the streets less busy, but life isn't slowing down for those out delivering our packages during this pandemic, whether it's FedEx, UPS, or the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

Now more than ever, Nicole Hill with the USPS says mail carriers serve as critical lifelines to the outside world. To show their appreciation and dedication, carriers have been receiving thank you letters and sidewalk chalk messages, noting the time and work they put in daily, as well as masks in resident mailboxes.

"We're out there delivering to every household, every single day. We touch every single resident of the U.S. every single day, at least 6 days a week, sometimes Sundays."

The USPS is seeing a 30-40% increase in parcel delivery, comparable to levels typically seen during the holiday season.

The biggest need for deliveries? Nicole Hill with the USPS says it's life saving medication.

"Our medication volume...I know there is one particular pharmaceutical company that uses us for shipping. The package volume that they have inducted into our system is about 850% higher than it was just a few months ago."

In addition, many businesses are utilzing the mail to serve their customers.

"There's a lot of small home businesses, there's a lot of businesses that maybe used to ship out 20-50 packages a week. Now, their products are becoming essential, just like our service, so their packages and their products are booming."

If you do have to make a run to the post office, the USPS is adhering to CDC guidelines, and have enacted such measures like having extra signage, floor tape, and cough/sneeze barriers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 2470

Reported Deaths: 143
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin97580
Ramsey20210
Olmsted1974
Dakota1246
Washington974
Anoka952
Nobles760
Clay623
Winona6110
St. Louis5210
Martin414
Carlton370
Freeborn330
Scott271
Mower260
Wright251
Blue Earth240
Le Sueur220
Crow Wing200
Goodhue190
Dodge180
Stearns170
Carver140
Sherburne130
Pine110
Fillmore110
Wilkin92
Steele90
Wabasha80
Nicollet72
Rice71
Chisago71
Brown71
Cottonwood60
Isanti60
Otter Tail60
Beltrami50
Lyon50
Norman50
Benton40
Cass40
Watonwan40
Faribault40
Unassigned40
Rock40
Polk30
Renville30
Todd30
Waseca30
Yellow Medicine30
Clearwater30
Murray30
Kandiyohi30
Meeker30
McLeod30
Traverse20
Itasca20
Douglas20
Lincoln20
Jackson20
Red Lake20
Pipestone20
Aitkin10
Chippewa10
Big Stone10
Houston10
Becker10
Kittson10
Swift10
Morrison10
Redwood10
Mille Lacs11
Marshall10
Mahnomen10
Sibley10
Lac qui Parle10
Koochiching10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 3159

Reported Deaths: 79
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Linn40927
Polk38713
Johnson3033
Black Hawk2592
Muscatine2184
Louisa2152
Tama1976
Marshall1730
Scott1713
Washington1215
Dallas520
Dubuque461
Woodbury440
Jasper420
Clinton420
Allamakee403
Bremer280
Henry271
Cedar260
Benton231
Story200
Warren200
Pottawattamie181
Jones150
Harrison140
Cerro Gordo140
Des Moines130
Poweshiek131
Iowa130
Buchanan110
Shelby90
Van Buren80
Plymouth80
Mahaska81
Monona70
Sioux70
Clayton71
Wapello60
Jefferson60
Boone60
Winneshiek60
Fayette60
Crawford61
Lyon50
Marion50
Jackson50
Grundy50
Page40
Guthrie40
Howard40
Webster40
Lee30
Chickasaw30
Osceola30
Hancock30
Hardin30
Keokuk30
Madison31
Clay30
Buena Vista20
Appanoose22
Clarke20
Mitchell20
Delaware20
Winnebago20
Mills20
Hamilton20
Unassigned20
Worth10
Wright10
Union10
Taylor10
Carroll10
Cass10
Adair10
Dickinson10
Franklin10
Greene10
Butler10
Kossuth10
Montgomery10
Audubon10
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 19°
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 24°
Quieter and sunny Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The right way to reopen the economy from a doctor's perspective

Image

Coronavirus optimism

Image

Small businesses wade through loan process

Image

Coronavirus hurting tourism in Clear Lake

Image

Coronavirus impacting Rochester budget

Image

Preventing an achievement gap

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/20

Image

Automotive Businesses Adapt During Pandemic

Image

Package Deliveries on the Rise

Image

Youth Sports Season in Jeopardy

Community Events