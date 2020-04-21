Mail and package delivery services seeing increased business

MASON CITY, Iowa - The stores may be quiet, and the streets less busy, but life isn't slowing down for those out delivering our packages during this pandemic, whether it's FedEx, UPS, or the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

Now more than ever, Nicole Hill with the USPS says mail carriers serve as critical lifelines to the outside world. To show their appreciation and dedication, carriers have been receiving thank you letters and sidewalk chalk messages, noting the time and work they put in daily, as well as masks in resident mailboxes.

"We're out there delivering to every household, every single day. We touch every single resident of the U.S. every single day, at least 6 days a week, sometimes Sundays."

The USPS is seeing a 30-40% increase in parcel delivery, comparable to levels typically seen during the holiday season.

The biggest need for deliveries? Nicole Hill with the USPS says it's life saving medication.

"Our medication volume...I know there is one particular pharmaceutical company that uses us for shipping. The package volume that they have inducted into our system is about 850% higher than it was just a few months ago."

In addition, many businesses are utilzing the mail to serve their customers.

"There's a lot of small home businesses, there's a lot of businesses that maybe used to ship out 20-50 packages a week. Now, their products are becoming essential, just like our service, so their packages and their products are booming."

If you do have to make a run to the post office, the USPS is adhering to CDC guidelines, and have enacted such measures like having extra signage, floor tape, and cough/sneeze barriers.