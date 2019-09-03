Maddie Poppe returns to her roots before going on tour with Ingrid Michaelson

MASON CITY, Iowa- Newly famed Maddie Poppe made her way back to her roots on Tuesday evening before going on tour with Ingrid Michaelson in October.

She held a private concert and meet and greet with her day one fans, before sitting down with KIMT News 3.

She says she pays special attention to her lyrics because she's well aware of the young eyes and ears that are always on her. "When I was listening to the radio growing up, if a bad song came on my parents would turn it. I want to make sure the music im making, parents won't turn it because it's inappropriate."

Maddie says she's still the same down to earth Iowa girl she was before she started traveling the country performing.