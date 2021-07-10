Machete attack in Rochester that wounded three began with vape pen argument

ROCHESTER, Minn. - New details are emerging about a machete attack that wounded three women in Northwest Rochester this week.

23-year-old Omar Abudakar Maani is being charged with three counts of felony assault (one second-degree, two first-degree) after police say he stabbed the women early Wednesday morning.

First responders arrived at Cascade Creek Apartments in Northwest Rochester around 2:40 A.M. after a caller reported people were stabbing each other in the building. Inside officers found four women screaming in the second-floor hallway, three of them injured, and blood smeared on the walls.

One of the victims sustained a large gash on her leg investigators say was deep enough to expose fatty tissue. Another had a stab wound that pierced the muscle of her arm, leaving her unable to lift it despite undergoing emergency surgery.

A third victim showed police a long, but shallow, laceration on her back. The woman told officers she and her friends were hanging out in an apartment before one of its residents, later identified as Maani, woke up looking for his vape pen. Unable to find the vaporizer, she said Maani became angry and started yelling, before chasing his guests through the hallway while slicing at them with a large machete-style knife.

Multiple witnesses provided largely consistent accounts of the incident. Maani was taken in to custody later that day, and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 7th.