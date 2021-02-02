Mabel planning on getting new emergency response siren

MABEL, Minn- When inclement weather like tornadoes or floods impact residents, soon everyone in Mabel will know. The city will soon be purchasing a new emergency response siren. Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded it with a $12,500 grant to replace its existing one.

"The safety of our community is the number one goal and if this helps with the safety of everybody, I think it's a good thing," said Jeff Rein, Mabel's Public Works Director and Fire Chief.

The existing siren is nearly 50 years old, manually operated, has a significant delay when activated, and not everyone living there can hear it. The new one will be remotely controlled, be able to reach the city's limits, and function during power outages.

"We got to keep everyone safe," said Rein.

Rein hopes to have the new system in place by the summer and plans to link it to the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office to have them send alerts when needed.