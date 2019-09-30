Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win

MABEL, Minnesota -- It's hard to find more consistent volleyball programs in Southeastern Minnesota than Mabel-Canton.
Head Coach Lonnie Morken won his 700th career game last weekend in a tournament in Decorah. He said the reason for his success is due to the support from his players and the community around him.
"I just wanted to get us to play competitive volleyball and turn the program around, get kids to enjoy the game and I guess the wins just started adding up and stuff," Morken said. "So it's certainly a testament to the kids and community of Mabel and Canton and I've just been really blessed with hardworking kids."
