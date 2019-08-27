Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Fresh off a sweep of LeRoy-Ostrander to start their season, the Mabel-Canton volleyball team picked up with they left off, sweeping Schaeffer Academy Tuesday night.
The Cougars have not dropped a set all season long. MC will next face Grand Meadow Thursday. Schaeffer Academy is on the road at LeRoy-Ostrander Thursday.
