Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century

The Lions were no match for the Cougars.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Fresh off a sweep of LeRoy-Ostrander to start their season, the Mabel-Canton volleyball team picked up with they left off, sweeping Schaeffer Academy Tuesday night. 

The Cougars have not dropped a set all season long. MC will next face Grand Meadow Thursday. Schaeffer Academy is on the road at LeRoy-Ostrander Thursday. 

