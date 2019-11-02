ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The Mabel-Canton volleyball team ended their season in heartbreak, falling to Meford 3-2 in the Section 1A Final Saturday.
After dropping the first two sets, the Cougars rallied to win the next two, forcing a pivotal fifth set. Medford would take that set 15-13.
Related Content
- Mabel-Canton volleyball falls in Section 1A Final
- Mabel-Canton volleyball sweeps Century
- Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win
- SAW: Kenidi McCabe from Mabel-Canton
- Mabel-Canton receives funding for school security updates
- Efforts in Canton and Mabel to help Nebraskans and West Iowans affected by flooding
- Boil advisory in Canton
- Monday's section volleyball tournament scores
- Section volleyball highlights from Saturday
- Minnesota section wrestling finals
Scroll for more content...