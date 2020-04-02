Mabel-Canton teacher's virtual workout builds muscle and hope

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – There have been a lot of changes for how students are handling online classes during the coronavirus pandemic. While kids are stuck at home, Mr. Morken at Mabel-Canton is making sure his students stay in shape while putting a smile on their face.

“One of the first nights I found out we were not going to be in session for school, or we were going to be shut down for a little bit, or go through this distance learning or whatever, I stayed up until about 2:30 just coming up with different ideas.”

Thus, the newest YouTube sensation was born. Morken is a P.E. teacher, volleyball coach, and athletic director at Mabel-Canton. He has found a creative way to keep his students’ attention while they stay active.

“I just thought that if I could come up with some sort of an idea instead of it just seeing me and it’s some crazy costume or crazy theme – it might bring a smile to their face and get them exercising a little bit, and you know, it might make this distant learning and this whole thing a little bit easier for them to go through,” Morken said.

The first video he posted already has more than 1,200 views and is capturing the attention of the nation.

“I’ve probably been contacted from about 15 different states so far from friends that I have on Facebook or people that have seen the videos that have been shared, and they’ve either had their kid go through the workout, or they’ve gone through the workout with them.”

Lonnie, with the help of a few coworkers, are the ones making the videos, but Lonnie isn’t always the star of the show. He gets help from a few of his ‘cousins.’

“I just thought the kids could see me do a workout or you know, I make up some excuse not to be leading the workout and I’ve had a lot of cousins that have jumped in.”

The cousins include Grand Master MC Morken, Finn Moondoggie Morken, and Bo Hunter Morken.

All jokes aside, it’s all about the kids.

“If I look a little goofy and kids get a smile out of it, that’s a double plus then I guess.”

Morken says he has enough videos made to get through Easter but is ready to make even more if he has to.