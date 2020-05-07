Mabel-Canton seniors honored with custom banners

MABEL-CANTON, Minn. - High school graduation for the class of 2020 is unlike any other and without a normal graduation day ceremony the community of Mabel-Canton is still hoping to make this time feel special.

Mabel-Canton parents, around 15 businesses and the boost club came together to do something unique for 19 graduating seniors.

The group raised more than $1,400 to fund 25 banners featuring the senior's photos. Those were put up on Wednesday and are now lining Mabel and Canton's main streets.

Mother Tiffany Danielson helped get the project started and she says it has been an emotional time for everyone.

Danielson explained, "I also graduated from Mabel-Canton and know how important the senior class trip is and the senior turkey

dinner is and all of that they didn't get to experience. But, their future is looking bright. This doesn't define who they are and

they have a great future ahead of them.

Danielson says there was enough money left over to also create some yard signs. Those have been ordered and should be arriving some time next week.

She added, "I think the seniors have missed out on a very important part of the end of this chapter and it was just a nice gesture to honor them. I know it's not making up for everything they've lost this year but it's just a good way of honoring them."

On May 29th Mabel-Canton plans to host a parade. That's the day seniors would have had a graduation ceremony.