Clear

MSP police help nab man getting nearly 3 pounds of meth delivered to Rochester home

After coming across a suspicious package, MSP Airport police obtained a search warrant and located nearly three pounds of methamphetamine addressed to a Rochester man.

Posted: May 30, 2019 1:36 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After coming across a suspicious package, MSP Airport police obtained a search warrant and located nearly three pounds of methamphetamine addressed to a Rochester man.

Subsequently, Elvis Cox, 26, was arrested and is facing a first-degree possession of a controlled substance charge.

The package was addressed to 1220 1st St. NE.

While executing a search warrant, Cox allegedly ran out of the back of the property before begin captured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
More sunshine with warmer temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local coffee shop collecting donations for students

Image

UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester ranked No. 2 in Minnesota

Image

Tracking Heat and Sunshine

Image

Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Image

Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

Image

IGHSAU State Golf Results

Image

SAW: Pat Leary

Image

Youngsters learning business through trade show

Image

Mental health panel

Image

Clear Lake man helps rescue missing Hawaii hiker

Community Events