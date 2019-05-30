MSP police help nab man getting nearly 3 pounds of meth delivered to Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After coming across a suspicious package, MSP Airport police obtained a search warrant and located nearly three pounds of methamphetamine addressed to a Rochester man.

Subsequently, Elvis Cox, 26, was arrested and is facing a first-degree possession of a controlled substance charge.

The package was addressed to 1220 1st St. NE.

While executing a search warrant, Cox allegedly ran out of the back of the property before begin captured.