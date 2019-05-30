ROCHESTER, Minn. - After coming across a suspicious package, MSP Airport police obtained a search warrant and located nearly three pounds of methamphetamine addressed to a Rochester man.
Subsequently, Elvis Cox, 26, was arrested and is facing a first-degree possession of a controlled substance charge.
The package was addressed to 1220 1st St. NE.
While executing a search warrant, Cox allegedly ran out of the back of the property before begin captured.
Related Content
- MSP police help nab man getting nearly 3 pounds of meth delivered to Rochester home
- Police: Meth valued at $470K found in Rochester after tip from MSP Airport
- Rochester Police: Arrests made in connection to group responsible for delivering pounds of meth
- Rochester fugitive nabbed in Austin
- Five pounds of meth mean prison for Rochester man
- Runways at MSP International Airport temporarily closed
- Police: Mason City man admits to delivering meth
- Guilty pleas for 10 pounds of meth
- Rochester man sentenced for selling meth
- Rochester woman sentenced for meth
Scroll for more content...