State Patrol: Several students taken by ambulance after school bus crash south of Austin

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 8:06 AM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 8:37 AM

AUSTIN, Minn. - A school bus crash in Mower County on Friday morning resulted in “several students” being transported by Gold Cross Ambulance for minor injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The bus driver also suffered minor injuries.
The crash happened at 7:03 a.m. on Highway 105 and County Rd 4, five miles south of Austin.
Preliminary reports say the bus went into the ditch.
Authorities said there were “several” students on the bus.

This is the second school bus crash in the viewing area this week.
On Tuesday, a semi collided with a Belmond-Klemme school bus in Wright County in north Iowa.
There were four students on the bus at the time of that crash. There were no injuries reported.

