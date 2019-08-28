MSP seeing higher trend in impaired driving: 'Starting to see a trend of drug driving with the younger generations'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota State Patrol is in the middle of its extra DWI enforcement for Labor Day Weekend, which can be one of the most dangerous times on Minnesota roads.

According to MSP, it usually arrests over 400 people over the holiday weekend. That averages out to about 3.8 DWI arrests an hour.

But this year, law enforcement is seeing a new trend in impaired driving.

"We're starting to see a trend of drug driving with the younger generations compared to drunk driving. So, that's what we focus on with the drug goggles, to show that even though they are drugs, how they impair you and are illegal," Sgt. Troy Christianson with MSP said.

By using drunk goggles, marijuana goggles, and LSD goggles, which all simulate being under the influence of each substance, KIMT News 3 reporter Annalisa Pardo got to see how the drugs impair one's balance, and vision.

The LSD goggles made walking in a straight line, which is part of a field sobriety test, the most difficult.

"You're not touching heel-to-toe, and you're not really going in a straight line, you're bringing your arms up to balance. So, that's showing you're under the influence and impaired," Sgt. Christianson explained.

The changing trend in young motorists is no surprise to one driver who spoke with KIMT.

"I have nieces who are both now college age and just listening to them talk, and hearing about their friends, I could totally see that," Mary Chiodo said.

Be aware of impaired drivers on roads this holiday weekend, and make plans to avoid being one.

"We just want to make sure people are responsible and make sure they line up a designated driver, or take advantage of Lyft and Uber and other ride sharing services and make sure you get home safely," Sgt. Christianson said.