MSP: Man ejected from motorcycle after hitting deer in southern Minnesota

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A man was ejected from his motorcycle after hitting a deer in southern Minnesota, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Dean Scot Aarsvold, 57, of Mankato, was taken to the Owatonna Hospital after his Harley-Davidson struck a deer that was crossing the road just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

The crash happened on Highway 56 south of 680th St.

Aarsvold was taken by ground ambulance for what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The MSP said the driver was not wearing a helmet and no alcohol was involved.