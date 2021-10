GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - The Minnesota State Patrol said fog was a factor in a multi-vehicle accident Monday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened on Highway 61 and Highway 316 in Welch Township in Goodhue County.

A Toyota RAV4 was northbound when it hit a Chevy Malibu. The Chevy was then struck by a Kia Rio and a Peterbilt semi.

Theresa Ann Johnson, 62, of White Bear Lake, and Edward Mosomi, 44, of Arden Hills, each suffered non-life-threatening injuries.