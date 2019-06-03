Clear

MSP: 2 injured in chain-reaction crash due to deer on Olmsted Co. road

Two people were hospitalized Monday after a chain-reaction crash due to a deer on the road.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 2:31 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 2:43 PM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two people were hospitalized Monday after a chain-reaction crash due to a deer on the road.

Two vehicles were westbound on Highway 14 near mile marker 207 west of Rochester when a 2001 Ford Taurus, driven by 59-year-old Elizabeth Caradine, of Byron, hit a 2007 Volvo C70 driven by 63-year-old Brian Rundquist.

Caradine and a passenger, 54-year-old Larry Gwynn, of St. Cloud, were both taken to St. Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash was reported at 11:43 a.m.

