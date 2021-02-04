MSHSL votes to proceed with winter sports postseason

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) held its regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting Thursday morning. A major topic on the agenda was whether or not to proceed with a postseason for winter sports.

The board was presented with proposals for each sport and was allowed one vote following those presentations. As result, the board approved the following state tournament plans:

Alpine Skiing: Mar. 10 at Giant’s Ridge (Biwabik, Minn.)

Nordic Skiing: Mar. 12 at Giant’s Ridge (Biwabik, Minn.)

Dance: Mar. 12-13 at Edina High School

Boys Swimming & Diving: Mar. 18-20 at University of Minnesota

Gymnastics: Mar. 26-27 at Champlin Park High School

Wrestling: Mar. 25-27 at TBD high schools

Girls Hockey: Mar. 26-27 (quarterfinals), Apr. 1-3 (semifinals/finals) at Xcel Energy Center

Boys Hockey: Mar. 30-31 (quarterfinals), Apr. 1-3 (Semifinals/finals) at Xcel Energy Center

Boys and Girls Basketball: Mar. 30-31 (quarterfinals at various sites), Apr. 6-8 (semifinals at Target Center), Apr. 9-10 (finals at Target Center).