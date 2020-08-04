MSHSL votes to move football and voleyball to the spring, other sports start on time.

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) had a big decision to make on Tuesday; to play or not to play fall sports.

The league decided that some sports were safer than others at this time, ultimately postponing football and volleyball to the spring.

While it was a disappointing day for many, coaches are using this opportunity as a teachable moment to find the positives.

“We thought that the fall was going to go the way we wanted it to go,” Mike Archer said.

Minnesota athletes and coaches had been anticipating the MSHSL Board of Directors meeting for months.

Sports including girls swimming and diving, tennis, cross country, and soccer were given the green light to proceed as scheduled with certain limitations. Those limitations include a shortened schedule and a limited maximum number of contests per week.

A motion to start volleyball and football in the fall was voted down.

“No doubt I’m disappointed and all of our kids and coaches are disappointed,” Lourdes football coach Mike Kesler said.

On the upside, these athletes will have a season. They will just have to wait until spring. Archer, John Marshall’s volleyball coach, says his team will be ready.

“We get a spring season and we get to get back on the court,” he said. “We get to show our talent and these girls have worked hard all summer. This is their fourth week now in the gym and I couldn’t be prouder of them. They’ve taken control here with the captain’s practices and it’ll be a good season.”

While football players will be excited to put on the pads, there remain concerns about launching a spring season is often frozen in Minnesota.

“(In the) middle of March we could have two feet of snow here,” Kesler added. “There are some turf fields around the area but that’s going to be at a premium, no doubt about it. Those teams that have that is a huge advantage because they’ll be able to get a lot of stuff done.”

Fall or spring – as high school competition resumes – safety will be a priority.

“Wear your mask – do your sanitizing. We do that, we’re taking temperatures every night they’re in the gym, they can take their mask off in here (the gym) but the minute they walk out the door they’ve got their mask on,” Archer said.

Here is the current return to participation decisions made by the MSHSL: