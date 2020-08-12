Clear

MSHSL releases guidelines for fall training sessions

Teams whose seasons were canceled will be permitted a maximum of 12 practices.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 11:23 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – While they won’t see competition this fall, high school volleyball and football players in Minnesota finally know when they will be able to return to practice.

“A week ago, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Kasson-Mantorville volleyball coach, Adam VanOort said.

Volleyball and football teams will be allowed to hold 12 training sessions from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3. Likewise, those teams whose seasons were canceled in the spring will be allowed 12 practices from Oct. 5-24.

VanOort says they will take what they can get at this point.

“I’m happy just to get in the gym with the kids when we can,” he said. “Hopefully by springtime things will be improving to the point where we can have people watching the game and actually have a spring season, but right now we’re just taking every moment that we can get into the gym as a blessing.”

The coach admits since there won’t be a season in progress, practice will likely feel a little different come September.

“It’ll be kind of weird practicing without a playoff or a tournament coming up but who knows, maybe we’ll plan a scrimmage between some teams within our team. Split the girls up into some teams and that will be our end of the year event or something.”

No matter what it may look like or how strange the concept, VanOort says they need to keep in mind how fortunate they are to have such an opportunity.

“I just tell the kids we’re lucky to be able to do this for fun because there’s a lot of people that can’t be doing this stuff for fun right now – they’re just trying to live. I think we’re blessed to be in this community – we have a super supportive administration and our elected school board. Whatever opportunities the MSHSL says we’re going to have, they’re going to try to make the best of it for us,” he said.

The MSHSL currently plans for football and volleyball competition to resume Mar. 15, 2021.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 61839

Reported Deaths: 1707
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin19569839
Ramsey7717268
Dakota4507106
Anoka3752115
Stearns290920
Washington216345
Nobles17686
Olmsted176723
Scott159020
Mower11052
Rice10388
Blue Earth9325
Wright8975
Carver8783
Clay78840
Sherburne7328
Kandiyohi7021
St. Louis57319
Todd4292
Lyon4253
Freeborn3601
Steele3512
Nicollet34713
Watonwan3230
Benton3203
Winona26416
Beltrami2440
Crow Wing23814
Le Sueur2261
Martin2095
Chisago2041
McLeod2020
Goodhue1999
Otter Tail1983
Cottonwood1780
Becker1611
Pipestone1589
Polk1554
Waseca1490
Itasca14612
Douglas1441
Carlton1420
Unassigned13141
Dodge1290
Isanti1290
Pine1290
Murray1241
Chippewa1071
Morrison931
Wabasha930
Brown892
Faribault890
Meeker872
Rock850
Sibley842
Koochiching793
Jackson790
Pennington751
Cass742
Mille Lacs723
Fillmore670
Renville665
Lincoln580
Grant563
Swift551
Yellow Medicine520
Roseau520
Pope480
Houston420
Aitkin411
Norman400
Kanabec371
Redwood360
Hubbard350
Wilkin343
Marshall290
Wadena270
Mahnomen271
Red Lake240
Big Stone220
Lake210
Stevens180
Clearwater140
Traverse110
Lac qui Parle80
Cook50
Lake of the Woods40
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 49380

Reported Deaths: 942
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk10444208
Woodbury373452
Black Hawk315766
Linn242888
Johnson211819
Dallas189835
Buena Vista179412
Scott174314
Dubuque169831
Marshall145026
Pottawattamie133228
Story117315
Wapello90533
Muscatine85148
Webster8268
Crawford7313
Sioux6433
Cerro Gordo63417
Warren5721
Tama55429
Jasper48127
Wright4751
Plymouth47011
Clinton4164
Dickinson3844
Louisa37814
Washington30510
Boone2623
Hamilton2511
Franklin24512
Bremer2307
Clarke2043
Clay2011
Carroll1942
Emmet1934
Des Moines1872
Shelby1861
Hardin1840
Marion1750
Poweshiek1608
Benton1601
Floyd1582
Allamakee1564
Jackson1561
Mahaska14217
Guthrie1355
Cedar1341
Jones1332
Buchanan1291
Henry1274
Madison1252
Butler1252
Hancock1212
Lee1183
Humboldt1181
Pocahontas1172
Delaware1171
Lyon1152
Harrison1101
Cherokee1101
Clayton1063
Taylor1000
Winneshiek971
Iowa971
Page950
Monona910
Kossuth900
Mills890
Palo Alto880
Jefferson870
Calhoun862
Winnebago860
Sac860
Fayette850
Osceola840
Grundy801
Mitchell790
Cass791
Union781
Monroe748
Lucas734
Worth670
Davis612
Montgomery604
Chickasaw550
Appanoose513
Howard500
Fremont430
Greene430
Keokuk371
Van Buren361
Ida310
Adair300
Audubon291
Decatur250
Ringgold231
Wayne201
Adams160
Unassigned10
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
