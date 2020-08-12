MSHSL releases guidelines for fall training sessions

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – While they won’t see competition this fall, high school volleyball and football players in Minnesota finally know when they will be able to return to practice.

“A week ago, we didn’t know what was going to happen,” Kasson-Mantorville volleyball coach, Adam VanOort said.

Volleyball and football teams will be allowed to hold 12 training sessions from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3. Likewise, those teams whose seasons were canceled in the spring will be allowed 12 practices from Oct. 5-24.

VanOort says they will take what they can get at this point.

“I’m happy just to get in the gym with the kids when we can,” he said. “Hopefully by springtime things will be improving to the point where we can have people watching the game and actually have a spring season, but right now we’re just taking every moment that we can get into the gym as a blessing.”

The coach admits since there won’t be a season in progress, practice will likely feel a little different come September.

“It’ll be kind of weird practicing without a playoff or a tournament coming up but who knows, maybe we’ll plan a scrimmage between some teams within our team. Split the girls up into some teams and that will be our end of the year event or something.”

No matter what it may look like or how strange the concept, VanOort says they need to keep in mind how fortunate they are to have such an opportunity.

“I just tell the kids we’re lucky to be able to do this for fun because there’s a lot of people that can’t be doing this stuff for fun right now – they’re just trying to live. I think we’re blessed to be in this community – we have a super supportive administration and our elected school board. Whatever opportunities the MSHSL says we’re going to have, they’re going to try to make the best of it for us,” he said.

The MSHSL currently plans for football and volleyball competition to resume Mar. 15, 2021.