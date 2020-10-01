MSHSL proceeds with reduced winter sports season, decides against fall state tournaments

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) held another Board of Directors meeting on Thursday to further discuss fall and winter sports.

The board decided to proceed with winter sports, however, schedules will see a 30-percent reduction. Teams will also be limited to a maximum of two contests per week with the exception of the final two weeks of the regular season being limited to three events in order to allow for COVID-related rescheduling.

Start dates for fall practices are as follows:

Nov. 9 – Dance

Nov. 23 – Boys hockey, adapted floor hockey, boys basketball

Nov. 30 – Alpine/nordic skiing, wrestling, boys swim/dive, girls hockey

Dec. 7 – Gymnastics, girls basketball

As for fall sports, the MSHSL Board of Directors voted 10-8 against having any postseason play after the section tournament.

Per the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, fans will not be allowed at indoor events in school facilities and there will be a limit of 250 fans at outdoor events.