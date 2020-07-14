MSHSL hopeful for on-time start for fall activities

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) held a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the outlook for sports in the upcoming seasons.

In less than a month is when teams will be allowed to return to practice. Teams participating in Week 0 can begin practice on Aug. 10 while Week 1 practice begins Aug. 17. During Tuesday’s meeting, the MSHSL Board of Directors said it planned to pursue those dates.

“We’re all working really hard and we all want this to happen for the kids,” St. Charles Athletic Director. Scott McCready said.

Summer 2020 has been a season of hope and only hope for Minnesota athletes. Many of whom have spent countless hours preparing for a season that might not happen. Tuesday's meeting was a sigh of relief for athletes and coaches involved in fall sports.

While the goal is to return to practice in mid-August, there are contingency plans ranging from full participation to no participation.

“It won’t necessarily be an all or none proposition. We’re going to take a look at each sport individually versus a whole season,” McCready said. “It could be different models for different sports within the same season.”

The MSHSL had expected revenues of nearly $815,000. Without fall sports, the league would face a predicted deficit of $466,000. Take away winter sports too, and that deficit climbs to $3.2-million dollars.

State tournament events, TV contracts, and membership dues all generate revenue, but paying the bills depends on events actually taking place.

“The venues we play our state tournaments in are some of the best in the world and that’s not even an exaggeration. We play state soccer and football in U.S. Bank Stadium and Xcel Energy Center and those are great, but of course, there are expenses that go along with those. So, that’s where it’s important to get those games played from a financial piece of it.”

The MSHSL reports that it spends nearly $650,000 a year on insurance for students who take part in sanctioned activities. One way the league is looking at offsetting costs is doing away with printed programs at state tournament events, saving nearly $200,000 annually.