Clear

MSHSL hopeful for on-time start for fall activities

The MSHSL says there are contingency plans in place if needed.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) held a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the outlook for sports in the upcoming seasons.

In less than a month is when teams will be allowed to return to practice. Teams participating in Week 0 can begin practice on Aug. 10 while Week 1 practice begins Aug. 17. During Tuesday’s meeting, the MSHSL Board of Directors said it planned to pursue those dates.

“We’re all working really hard and we all want this to happen for the kids,” St. Charles Athletic Director. Scott McCready said.

Summer 2020 has been a season of hope and only hope for Minnesota athletes. Many of whom have spent countless hours preparing for a season that might not happen. Tuesday's meeting was a sigh of relief for athletes and coaches involved in fall sports.

While the goal is to return to practice in mid-August, there are contingency plans ranging from full participation to no participation.

“It won’t necessarily be an all or none proposition. We’re going to take a look at each sport individually versus a whole season,” McCready said. “It could be different models for different sports within the same season.”

The MSHSL had expected revenues of nearly $815,000. Without fall sports, the league would face a predicted deficit of $466,000. Take away winter sports too, and that deficit climbs to $3.2-million dollars.

State tournament events, TV contracts, and membership dues all generate revenue, but paying the bills depends on events actually taking place.

“The venues we play our state tournaments in are some of the best in the world and that’s not even an exaggeration. We play state soccer and football in U.S. Bank Stadium and Xcel Energy Center and those are great, but of course, there are expenses that go along with those. So, that’s where it’s important to get those games played from a financial piece of it.”

The MSHSL reports that it spends nearly $650,000 a year on insurance for students who take part in sanctioned activities. One way the league is looking at offsetting costs is doing away with printed programs at state tournament events, saving nearly $200,000 annually.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 42772

Reported Deaths: 1542
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin13697791
Ramsey5313234
Dakota275396
Stearns253619
Anoka2458111
Nobles16946
Washington130641
Olmsted130220
Mower9872
Scott8994
Rice8928
Clay62038
Kandiyohi5951
Blue Earth5862
Wright5475
Carver5002
Todd4042
Sherburne3725
Lyon3512
Freeborn3140
Watonwan2720
Steele2501
Benton2423
St. Louis23816
Nicollet20712
Martin1755
Winona15015
Cottonwood1420
Goodhue1428
Le Sueur1361
Crow Wing11512
Otter Tail1151
Pine1150
Chisago1111
McLeod1030
Dodge990
Carlton940
Polk903
Unassigned8838
Pipestone864
Isanti830
Murray830
Chippewa811
Waseca800
Itasca7612
Douglas740
Morrison691
Becker680
Meeker661
Faribault610
Jackson580
Sibley572
Beltrami550
Pennington540
Brown492
Wabasha430
Mille Lacs412
Renville373
Fillmore360
Rock350
Swift351
Grant320
Houston320
Yellow Medicine310
Roseau280
Lincoln250
Redwood250
Koochiching221
Wilkin223
Norman210
Cass202
Big Stone180
Kanabec181
Wadena180
Aitkin160
Marshall160
Clearwater150
Mahnomen131
Pope130
Stevens110
Hubbard100
Lake90
Traverse70
Lac qui Parle50
Red Lake50
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35534

Reported Deaths: 754
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk7611185
Woodbury334944
Black Hawk253459
Buena Vista173811
Johnson14878
Dallas141531
Linn141083
Marshall110019
Scott109810
Dubuque100023
Story8778
Pottawattamie84113
Wapello71631
Muscatine69545
Crawford6813
Sioux5050
Tama48829
Webster4295
Wright3991
Louisa36713
Jasper35717
Plymouth3535
Warren3371
Cerro Gordo3291
Dickinson3073
Washington2559
Hamilton2041
Boone1751
Clay1511
Clarke1453
Clinton1391
Allamakee1384
Mahaska11917
Shelby1190
Carroll1171
Bremer1167
Franklin1130
Poweshiek1128
Pocahontas1091
Des Moines1022
Emmet970
Cedar961
Henry933
Hardin920
Cherokee851
Marion840
Floyd822
Guthrie814
Taylor810
Benton781
Monona780
Jones741
Butler702
Osceola690
Sac680
Jackson670
Buchanan651
Calhoun652
Iowa631
Jefferson630
Hancock621
Harrison620
Lyon610
Humboldt601
Fayette590
Delaware581
Madison562
Lee542
Mills530
Palo Alto530
Monroe527
Clayton503
Winneshiek500
Grundy470
Mitchell470
Winnebago440
Davis431
Kossuth430
Union430
Howard370
Lucas354
Unassigned350
Chickasaw310
Greene310
Cass300
Worth270
Appanoose243
Keokuk241
Ida230
Page220
Van Buren211
Audubon181
Adair170
Ringgold161
Montgomery152
Decatur130
Fremont110
Wayne110
Adams80
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Quiet few days before a weekend heat blast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's 10PM Weather 7/14

Image

MSHSL plans to pursue August start date

Image

Freeborn 4H goes virtual to continue keeping kids engaged

Image

Floyd killing continues to prompt talk of law enforcement changes

Image

Rethinking School Mascots

Image

More funds available for housing relief in Minnesota

Image

Social media post gives Mason City diner a boost

Image

New bill easing license process for Iowa workers

Image

Rebuilding Floyd County Fairgrounds

Image

Bitter and Pour Closing Its Doors

Community Events