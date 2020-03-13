The Minnesota State High School League is immediately canceling tournaments, including the girls' state basketball tournament and the boys' section and state tournaments.
The announcement was made Friday at 10:45 a.m.
The section speech tournament the week of March 15-21 has also been postponed.
Additional details and information on other upcoming events including Spring Activities will be shared later today.
That’s a wrap on the season. Thank you for all of your support this season. You can bet we will be putting in the work this offseason and we will be back next year! ����️
Stay safe and wash your hands! https://t.co/nqu3HGqcu7
— Austin Packers Boys Basketball (@HoopsAhs) March 13, 2020
Related Content
- MSHSL cancels remainder of tournaments
- Wednesday's MSHSL section volleyball tournament scores
- MSHSL State Golf Results
- MSHSL State Golf - Day 1 results
- MSHSL announces limit to attendees of events
- Patch to honor wounded Waseca police officer approved by MSHSL
- Road crews stocked up for remainder of season
- March Madness to March Sadness: NCAA Tournament is canceled
- Newman football game canceled
- State Wrestling Tournament Brackets