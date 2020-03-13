Clear
MSHSL cancels remainder of tournaments

The Minnesota State High School League is immediately canceling tournaments, including the girls' state basketball tournament and the boys' section and state tournaments.

The announcement was made Friday at 10:45 a.m.

The section speech tournament the week of March 15-21 has also been postponed.

Additional details and information on other upcoming events including Spring Activities will be shared later today.

