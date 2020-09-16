Could fall sports return? MSHSL to hold special meeting

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The President of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Board of Directors has called for a special board meeting to ‘reconsider the placement of fall activities seasons.’

The news comes after a regularly scheduled MSHSL workshop on Tuesday. There is still a lot to take into consideration before returning to participation leaving athletes, coaches, and athletic directors cautiously optimistic.

“The biggest thing for us is we just want an opportunity to play at some point,” Stewartville football head coach, Garrett Mueller said. “Whether that’s this fall or in the spring, we’ll take that opportunity.”

Just days into the fall training period, MSHSL Board of Directors President, Blaine Novak, has called for a special board meeting on Monday to talk about bringing volleyball and football back to the table yet this fall.

MSHSL Media Specialist, John Millea, believes it will be difficult to convince enough board members to change their decision.

“The thing that struck me as they were discussing everything for nearly four hours in what was supposed to be a two-hour workshop, was the big question: what has changed since they made the decision on Aug. 4 to not play football and volleyball this fall? What’s different? Viruswise and healthwise they spent an hour talking to people from the Minnesota Department of Health at their workshop – nothing’s changed,” he said.

Mueller says he doesn’t necessarily have a preference for when they get to play so long as they have the opportunity though he believes now would be a great time to start.

“From a health standpoint and a preparation standpoint, this fall I think would be best for our players and our program,” he said. “You’re coming off a summer of preparation and everyone’s kind of healthy and ready to roll with football so I think our players and our program is in a position and ready to play now.”

There are many questions that will have to be answered on Monday regarding a safe return to participation plan in order for the league’s original decision to be overturned.

Stewartville Activities Director, Tim Malone, is hopeful that volleyball and football will return this fall potentially allowing for spring sport athletes to have a sense of normalcy as well.

“They’ve already lost a full season,” Malone said. “Football and volleyball, as hard as this is on our players, our spring sport athletes have already lost a season, and to be able to put them back to normal this spring would be really nice for those coaches and for those athletes as well.”

Monday’s board meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.