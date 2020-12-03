Clear
MSHSL announces plan for winter, spring sports return

The league announced three separate plans for when the governor's executive order is lifted.

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 11:44 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sports teams all across Minnesota are anxiously awaiting the start of the winter season. Following Thursday’s Board of Directors meeting, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) has a plan in place to proceed with prep sports. The only thing standing in the way is Executive Order 20-99, featuring a four-week pause on sports, among other amenities. Those restrictions are set to be lifted on December 19.

The board approved three separate calendars:

ACTIVITYREGULAR SEASON LENGTH (WEEKS)PRACTICE BEGINS 12/21 (WEEKS)PRACTICE BEGINS 1/4 (WEEKS)PRACTICE BEGINS 1/18 (WEEKS)REGULAR # CONTESTS70% CONTESTS
DANCE 17 12 10 8 15 11
BOYS SWIM/DIVE 14 13 11 9 16 11
NORDIC SKI 14 13 11 9 16 11
WRESTLING 15 14 12 10 16/45 16/32
GIRLS GYMNASTICS 15 14 12 10 16 11
HOCKEY 17 15 13 11 25 18
BASKETBALL 18 15 13 11 26 18
ADAPTED FLOOR HOCKEY 17 8 8 8 -- --
BADMINTON 11 11 11 11 16
ADAPTED BOWLING 11 11 11 11 16
SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING 14 14 14 14 15
ADAPTED SOFTBALL 13 12 12 12 20
GOLF 13 13 13 13 16
TRACK AND FIELD 13 12 12 12 14
BASEBALL 13 12 12 12 20
SOFTBALL 13 12 12 12 20
TENNIS 11 11 11 11 16
LACROSSE 11 11 11 11 13

Mayo girl’s basketball head coach, Ryan Carpenter, remains cautiously optimistic.

“Ideally, the best-case scenario is December 21 but if we’re really looking at it from a perspective of what our county looks like as far as COVID cases and stuff like that, we are probably realistically looking at a January start date of some time,” Carpenter said.

For athletes such as Mayo senior Elli Collins, they don’t care what the season looks like so long as they get one.

“I’m very anxious about the season,” she said. “Whether it’s as many games as we got last year or just a couple of games, I’m very excited for what's to come.”

Likewise, coaches are chomping at the bit to get back to work.

“I want to be back in the gym, I want to be back around the team. The energy you get from being around the kids every day and being in practice every day – I miss that,” Carpenter said.

Like many teams, the Spartans have been utilizing virtual practices to work on individual skills. Collins is confident her teammates will be ready to take the court whenever the first practice may be.

“Just knowing the amount of dedication each teammate has to the game, you get to really see who is coming prepared so when we all come back together, everyone wants to be there for the people that dedicated their time,” Collins said.

“We’ve just got to wait and see and be ready when we get the OK,” Carpenter added.

There has still not been any decisions made on winter or spring state tournaments.

