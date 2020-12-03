MSHSL announces plan for winter, spring sports return

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sports teams all across Minnesota are anxiously awaiting the start of the winter season. Following Thursday’s Board of Directors meeting, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) has a plan in place to proceed with prep sports. The only thing standing in the way is Executive Order 20-99, featuring a four-week pause on sports, among other amenities. Those restrictions are set to be lifted on December 19.

The board approved three separate calendars:

ACTIVITY REGULAR SEASON LENGTH (WEEKS) PRACTICE BEGINS 12/21 (WEEKS) PRACTICE BEGINS 1/4 (WEEKS) PRACTICE BEGINS 1/18 (WEEKS) REGULAR # CONTESTS 70% CONTESTS DANCE 17 12 10 8 15 11 BOYS SWIM/DIVE 14 13 11 9 16 11 NORDIC SKI 14 13 11 9 16 11 WRESTLING 15 14 12 10 16/45 16/32 GIRLS GYMNASTICS 15 14 12 10 16 11 HOCKEY 17 15 13 11 25 18 BASKETBALL 18 15 13 11 26 18 ADAPTED FLOOR HOCKEY 17 8 8 8 -- -- BADMINTON 11 11 11 11 16 ADAPTED BOWLING 11 11 11 11 16 SYNCHRONIZED SWIMMING 14 14 14 14 15 ADAPTED SOFTBALL 13 12 12 12 20 GOLF 13 13 13 13 16 TRACK AND FIELD 13 12 12 12 14 BASEBALL 13 12 12 12 20 SOFTBALL 13 12 12 12 20 TENNIS 11 11 11 11 16 LACROSSE 11 11 11 11 13

Mayo girl’s basketball head coach, Ryan Carpenter, remains cautiously optimistic.

“Ideally, the best-case scenario is December 21 but if we’re really looking at it from a perspective of what our county looks like as far as COVID cases and stuff like that, we are probably realistically looking at a January start date of some time,” Carpenter said.

For athletes such as Mayo senior Elli Collins, they don’t care what the season looks like so long as they get one.

“I’m very anxious about the season,” she said. “Whether it’s as many games as we got last year or just a couple of games, I’m very excited for what's to come.”

Likewise, coaches are chomping at the bit to get back to work.

“I want to be back in the gym, I want to be back around the team. The energy you get from being around the kids every day and being in practice every day – I miss that,” Carpenter said.

Like many teams, the Spartans have been utilizing virtual practices to work on individual skills. Collins is confident her teammates will be ready to take the court whenever the first practice may be.

“Just knowing the amount of dedication each teammate has to the game, you get to really see who is coming prepared so when we all come back together, everyone wants to be there for the people that dedicated their time,” Collins said.

“We’ve just got to wait and see and be ready when we get the OK,” Carpenter added.

There has still not been any decisions made on winter or spring state tournaments.