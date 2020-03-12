MSHSL announces limit to attendees of events

The Minnesota State High School League said Thursday it will limit the number of people at tournaments, beginning Friday.

"As the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, plans for events held after this weekend are still being developed and will be communicated at a later date," the league said.

All state and section championship brackets will be played. The third-place games for state girls basketball and adapted floor hockey has been canceled.

"Attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team," the league said.