BREAKING NEWS Health Department: COVID-19 cases in Minnesota grow to 9 Full Story

MSHSL announces limit to attendees of events

"Attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team," the league said.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 12:45 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 1:03 PM

The Minnesota State High School League said Thursday it will limit the number of people at tournaments, beginning Friday.

"As the COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving, plans for events held after this weekend are still being developed and will be communicated at a later date," the league said.

All state and section championship brackets will be played. The third-place games for state girls basketball and adapted floor hockey has been canceled. 

