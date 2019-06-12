Clear

MSHSL State Golf - Day 1 results

Lourdes' Kyle Hickey sits at the top of the leaderboard.

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – The 2019 Minnesota State High School League State Golf Tournament teed off on Tuesday. Below are the results from day one.

Boys Class A
28. Max Schmitz – Southland (+13)
55. Jake Fishbaugher – Fillmore Central (+19)
71. Grant Vikre – LeRoy-Ostrander (+27)

Boys Class AA
1. Kyle Hickey – Rochester Lourdes (E)
10. Luke Alexander – Rochester Lourdes (+4)
43. Anthony Cylkowski – Pine Island (+10)

Boys Class AAA
79. Luke Moger – Rochester Mayo (+12)

Girls Class A
2. Madison Scheevel – Fillmore Central (+10)
36. Annika Riebe – Alden-Conger (+25)
48. Macy Holtan – Hayfield (+28)
72. Courtney Hershberger – Fillmore Central (+39)

Girls Class AAA
41. Maren Aikens – Rochester John Marshall (+12)

