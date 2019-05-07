Clear

MS patient receives 25th treatment and doctors say the treatment is working

A mother is exhausted from multiple sclerosis treatment,ents, but remains hopeful for a cure.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 11:40 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – This past Saturday, our KIMT participated in the Walk MS in Rochester. This coming weekend is Mason City’s turn for the event.

Bailey Frye is a multiple sclerosis patient at MercyOne North Iowa who we introduced our viewers to in 2018. We wanted to check in with her and she says doctors are confident the treatment is working.

Monday marked her 25th treatment which she gets every 28 days.

Once her condition has been evaluated, the pharmacist will create her live prescription if everything check out okay.

Treatments can be physically exhausting which Frye says is all the more reason to lace up your shoes on Saturday.

“Making donations – even the smallest amount can help because hopefully one day I won’t have to do this anymore,” said Frye. This is four hours that I could go spend with my kids at the park or do work and (instead) I have to come here.”

Registration for the walk is on Saturday at 9 AM with the walk beginning at 10 AM and will feature silent auctions, performances, and music.

