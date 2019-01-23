Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MPCA invites public comment on proposed expansion

The MPCA met with Eyota area residents to talk about potential pipeline expansion.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 10:52 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2019 10:52 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

EYOTA, Minn.-The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency held a public informational meeting on the Magellan Pipeline Corporation’s proposal to expand its fuel terminal near Eyota.
The company wants to build a 5-million gallon tank at its petroleum storage and loading facility.

For community members like Jim Franke it’s a way to bring financial benefits to the city.

“It’ll add a few jobs here in town and it should be good for the city,”said Jim.

The state pollution agency says your comment has to be written and submitted to be counted.
The comment period ends February 6th.

Comments can be emailed to steve.sommer@state.mn.us or mailed to him at the MPCA, 520 Lafayette Road N., St. Paul, MN 55155-4194.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 1°
Prepare for an arctic onslaught! Brutally cold air heads in tonight alongside strong NW winds.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC WRESTLING VS. IOWA CENTRAL

Image

NIACC MEN DEFEAT LPTC

Image

NIACC WOMEN DEFEAT LPTC

Image

RCTC SWEEPS RIDGEWATER

Image

Newman Catholic girls defeat Rockford, 73-56

Image

SAW: KENDRA PETERSOHN

Image

Gas line hit in Mason City

Image

Firearms on school property

Image

Affordable housing project

Image

Hotel project moves forward

Community Events