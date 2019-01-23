MPCA invites public comment on proposed expansion

EYOTA, Minn.-The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency held a public informational meeting on the Magellan Pipeline Corporation’s proposal to expand its fuel terminal near Eyota.

The company wants to build a 5-million gallon tank at its petroleum storage and loading facility.

For community members like Jim Franke it’s a way to bring financial benefits to the city.

“It’ll add a few jobs here in town and it should be good for the city,”said Jim.

The state pollution agency says your comment has to be written and submitted to be counted.

The comment period ends February 6th.

Comments can be emailed to steve.sommer@state.mn.us or mailed to him at the MPCA, 520 Lafayette Road N., St. Paul, MN 55155-4194.